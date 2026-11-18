Members of the General Assembly will be returning to the Capitol in January, and Governor Abigail Spanberger says affordable housing will be at the top of her agenda.

Manufactured homes have long carried a stigma because people associate them with trailer parks. But Governor Abigail Spanberger says Virginia law on manufactured homes is outdated, and she wants to work with members of the General Assembly on legislation to expand design options for affordable housing.

"We are updating Virginia law so that manufactured homes no longer need a permanent steel chassis — a frame built for moving a house that, in fact, rarely, if ever, moves once it's set on its foundation," the governor says.

Delegate Stacy Carroll is a Democrat from Stafford County who says she'll be introducing legislation to update the code and make manufactured homes more available.

"We know manufactured homes are often half the cost of a regular single-family home and or townhome," Carroll says. "And as people desire to chase the dream of homeownership, the Commonwealth of Virginia is going to stand and remove any particular policy that is in the way that could inhibit that."

The governor says affordable housing is a top priority for the coming year, and she also hopes to expand transit-oriented development, create an inventory of local zoning regulations and use state-owned surplus land for affordable housing.