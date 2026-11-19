For now, Governor Abigail Spanberger says Virginia will not participate in a federal school voucher program that she claims disproportionately impacts public schools. Republicans, including former Governor Glenn Youngkin, are criticizing the move.

The Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program would have brought over $1 billion in education funds to the Commonwealth, and it’s become a priority for Virginia’s former Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who has been an ambassador for the program created under President Donald Trump.

“Two weeks ago, America spoke loudly. America said, ‘We care about cost of living, help us,’" Youngkin told Fox News. "And here’s Governor Spanberger taking billions of dollars out of Virginia families’ pockets.”

But Spanberger, at an event in Roanoke earlier this week, defended the move. She said the program, which allows individuals to make tax deductible donations that can be used for tuition, tutoring and other education programs, would have taken money out of public school coffers.

“My decision to not enter the program this year is one that I feel very strongly about," Spanberger said. "And I feel is based on how we best ensure we’re keeping public dollars in public education.”

Virginia Republicans took to social media to decry the move — as other Democratic governors, like Kathy Hochul of New York, have joined the program.

But Fairfax Democrat Senator Stella Pekarsky defended Spanberger’s decision. She said the federal government has long underfunded existing programs, including those that benefit students with disabilities.

“And that’s where our focus should be," Pekarsky told Radio IQ. "Not on subsidizing private school tuition.”

While the Commonwealth won't enter the program yet, Spanberger didn’t close the door entirely, instead suggesting she’d wait and see how it worked in other states first.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the House of Delegates say they plan to file legislation that would require Virginia to join the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program. Democrats control both chambers of the General Assembly, so how far that measure would go is unclear.