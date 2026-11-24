77-year-old Clark Walter is a master naturalist who worries about wildlife and, in particular, bluebirds.

“They were such a rare thing to see for such a long time for many of us,” he remembers.

Once common in North America, bluebirds came close to extinction as lawn and farm chemicals killed the insects they eat, and non-native birds like starlings and house sparrows pushed them away from nesting sites.

“They’re not built for fighting," Walter says. "A house sparrow— they have thicker, stronger beaks, and they can be more aggressive.”

But nearly a hundred years ago, people like Walter started putting up special bluebird houses.

“The bluebird box that we use was designed by Carl Little of the Virginia Bluebird Society. It has a specific diameter entry hole. A sixteenth of an inch bigger and a starling could get in, so that went a great way toward giving safe haven for bluebirds.”

For several years, Walter built cedar blue bird boxes, selling them for the cost of materials. He crafted 600 to 700 each year and,15 years ago, started a bluebird trail— one of 30 in Virginia— providing places for the birds to nest. In the first year, Walter reported 65 baby bluebirds fledged.

“Which was really outstanding, but then we levelled off at about 80 for several years in a row. And I thought we had reached a saturation point, because the habitat can sustain only so many bluebirds.”

But the next year proved him wrong when the number of babies increased again.

“It jumped up to 120, and then we had four years in a row with 130, and this past year we set an all-time record with 159. It was a bluebird tsunami,” Walter jokes.

Christian Walter Clark Walter's son, Christian, dubbed him The Bluebird King and designed this fanciful illustration.

That happened despite the loss of eight chicks who apparently died due to dehydration. Baby bluebirds don’t actually drink, getting their moisture from juicy insects, so in times of high heat and drought, Walter suggests feeding the birds meal worms.

“You can get live meal worms, and they come in a little sock, and you put them in your crisper drawer in your refrigerator with some newspaper, and they’re cuddly. Just don’t give them names, because if you get attached to them it’s harder to let them go.”

He adds that bluebirds are very good parents— to their own chicks and to feathered fosters.

“A lady who knows about me being involved with bluebirds— a bear had knocked over their nest box in the yard, and they had found this baby in the grass. I said, ‘I happen to know of another nest on this street that has chicks about this age. Let’s introduce it, and when I put him in, that poor baby, I didn’t think it would make it. I checked the next day. I couldn’t tell it apart from the rest of them. The parents had accepted it, had fed it, and it was now thriving.”

They even accepted a chick from a different species.

“We had introduced a chickadee baby to a bluebird nest, and the bluebirds went crazy. They were flying around, chattering like crazy. It was almost comical, but they settled down. They accepted it, and they fledged out that young chickadee.”

Today, there are 27 boxes on the Owensville Trail, and neighbors like Jane Erwine help to keep tabs on the number of eggs laid and the number of babies that grow big enough to fly away.

“You know it’s not political," Erwine notes. "The neighborhood all gets excited about it, so I think it’s a sense of community around these bluebirds.”

Walter has reluctantly retired from the box building business, which had become a full-time job. But people keep writing to ask about them. With apologies, he sends them plans so they can make their own and offers advice if they need it.

And the bluebird-loving public has sent him about 50 thank you gifts -- paintings, sculptures, a children’s book and stained-glass portraits of bluebirds.