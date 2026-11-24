Since the Obama Era, budget reconciliation has taken an outsized role in Washington politics. A process that was originally designed as an end-of-the-year bookkeeping tool has become the way Congress moved on the Affordable Care Act, the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act and the Trump tax cuts.

Now Senator Tim Kaine is expected to become the chairman.

"The Budget Committee has assumed sort of greater and greater importance as budget reconciliation bills have become more and more common. And to be able to be the chairman of the committee with that responsibility—and it is a significant one—is exciting," Kaine said.

Senator Mark Warner is also on the committee, and he says he'll use his position to fight for Virginia.

"I blew my top in the Budget Committee hearing," Warner said, "when the then-chair, Ron Johnson from Wisconsin, had gone on Fox News and said Social Security is a Ponzi scheme and seniors should get their money out. That was a lie. That is a scare tactic. It is outrageous. It's disrespectful to the one thing that people still trust—Social Security."

In addition to Virginia, Oregon also currently has two senators on the committee— Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.