

Rescue Mission of Roanoke /

Rescue Mission of Roanoke Megan, a Roanoke 3rd grader, poses with event mascot Dash while holding her drawing which was the winner of the artwork contest to be featured on this year's t-shirt issued to race participants.

Richmond and Fredericksburg have the “Turkey Trot”, Lexington hosts the “Gobble Wobble”, and in Roanoke it’s the “Drumstick Dash”.

Now in its 21st year, The Drumstick Dash is an annual event to raise funds and awareness for The Rescue Mission of Roanoke.

Lisa Thompson, Director of Development and Communications for the Rescue Mission, acknowledges the importance of the event on the calendar, “It’s become a Roanoke tradition. It’s for the community and so we look forward to it every year.”

Having raised $1.9 million since the event began in 2006, Thompson provides the numbers from 2025, “Last year, we were able to raise $350,000 that went toward our food services program. Everything that happens at the Drumstick Dash comes back to help feed our neighbors.”

The 5K course winds through the streets of downtown Roanoke. An estimated 8,000 runners and walkers are expected to take part this year. And the gathering is a vibe.

“It’s quite emotional actually. When you see our community come together like that on a holiday morning that you think people are either going to sleep in, or they’re going to be basting their turkey. They’re not going to be out here running together – walking together. But they are. It’s really an amazing thing to see,” says Thompson.

While early registration is encouraged, you can still register the morning of the event.

Thompson invites everyone to participate, “Come out to be with us on Thanksgiving Day and we’ll all move our feet so others can eat.”