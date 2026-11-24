Evidentiary hearings in the merger case between Dominion Energy and NextEra are almost done. But Monday evening, one controversial document was put front and center. And Tuesday morning, its release to the public was denied.

According to Dominion Energy attorney Joe Reid, the Robo memo, named after NextEra’s former CEO Jim Robo, was generated by an outside law firm and alleges political interference by NextEra. While one Florida elected official pleaded guilty to crimes related to the document, it does not show wrong doing by the company.

Reid said much of the document has been reported in the public, but there are more unsubstantiated claims he said could be used against NextEra. Virginia SCC officials have seen the full document, and the case hearing examiner found the additional details were not relevant to the merger, but Reid still feared its release.

“That could cause harm to the company, the subsidiary, the parent, customers, the parents' potential combination partner here, that’s where the risk of harm here,” Reid warned.

But Ben McGuire, Governor Abigail Spanberger’s attorney in the hearing, pushed back. He said concerns about its release speak to the importance of the documents, even if the allegations aren’t factual.

“What the public gets out of it is confirmation that they do know everything that has happened here," McGuire said. "And they can be assured that, you can think what you want about the allegations, you do know what they all are.”

But Virginia State Corporation Commission Judge Kelsey Bagot denied the Robo Memo’s release citing concerns disclosure could have on on-going lawsuits in other states.

“There are still notice hearings, beneficiaries of that settlement could contest the settlement: Reid said, defending keeping the Robo memo out of the public. "That risk of impact to pending litigation is a primary reason why this document should be confidential.”

Oral arguments are expected to end late Tuesday with a final decision on the merger due in mid-January.

