Self-imposed opt-out an option for at-risk gamblers

For most people, gambling is entertainment. But for others, it represents a dangerous proposition which can lead to addiction and damage to lifestyle and well-being. Some players may recognize their vulnerability, but they may not be aware of Virginia’s Voluntary Exclusion Program.

Virginia Lottery Executive Director Khalid Reede Jones describes the program this way, “People who want to take themselves out of the game, as it were, are able to do so. From casinos or sports betting or anywhere that has an account-based system here, you’re able to say, ‘You know what, I think I need to take some time’, and there’s various time periods you can enroll yourself in for.”

Applicants can choose to register for the exclusion program for periods of two years, five years, or remove themselves from play for good.

Whichever time period is chosen, there is no mind-changing once an individual commits, “You can actually have a lifetime exclusion and it’s irreversible if you choose lifetime. So, we tell people to think about that very wisely,” says Jones.

Jones recognizes that it takes a level of courage for players to take this extreme measure, “For them or someone close to them to say ‘You may have an issue’ and for them to take action on it, is a step we hope that people will take when they think that they do have an issue.”

Jones also says the program is not meant as a panacea.

“So, it’s just one tool in our toolkit. One that is very powerful, and we take it very seriously. But, as you noted before, it takes a bit of courage to do so. Ultimately, it’s a resource they have available. But it’s just part of a whole – a holistic approach.”

You’ll find more information about the voluntary exclusion program and how to register here.