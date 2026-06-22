Brian White named Virginia Tech athletic director

Virginia Tech announced Brian White will be the school's next athletic director.

White has been the athletic director at Florida Atlantic University for the past eight years. He also has worked at Missouri and West Point. Monday evening's announcement praised White as a proven builder and revenue generator.

White is part of a well-known family in college athletics. His father was AD at Duke University before he retired. His brother Mike is head men's basketball coach at Georgia and brother Danny is AD at Tennessee.

White succeeds Whit Babcock, who is retiring this summer after 12 years at Virginia Tech.

Here is the complete announcement:

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced Monday the appointment of Brian White as vice president and director of athletics, selecting a nationally-respected leader to help drive the university’s vision for sustained excellence, competitive success and long-term growth in a rapidly evolving era of college athletics.

White brings over two decades of high-level collegiate athletics experience to the Commonwealth following an eight-year stint (2018-26) as vice president and director of athletics at Florida Atlantic. Previously, White was the deputy athletics director for external relations at Missouri (2015-18), the associate athletics director for development and chief development officer at Army West Point (2014-15), oversaw all athletics fundraising efforts at Tulsa (2014) and was the associate athletics director for external affairs at Louisiana Tech University (2012-14).

As vice president and director of athletics, White will oversee Virginia Tech's 22-sport athletics department and lead the university's efforts to compete and thrive in a rapidly evolving collegiate athletics environment.

"Our search centered on identifying the right person to navigate one of the most significant periods of change in the history of college athletics and position Virginia Tech to thrive for decades to come," university President Tim Sands said. "Brian brings the strategic vision, operational excellence, financial acumen and leadership presence necessary to guide a modern athletics enterprise. He understands where college athletics is headed, and he shares our belief that Virginia Tech can and should compete among the nation's elite programs."

Throughout his tenure, White has guided Florida Atlantic through a period of significant institutional growth, strengthening the department's financial foundation, enhancing its national visibility and helping position the Owls for long-term success in an increasingly competitive collegiate athletics landscape.

Florida Atlantic entered the American Conference in July 2023 as White played a pivotal role in one of the most influential athletics advancements in school history. The move to the American came on the heels of the historic men’s basketball season in 2022-23 that saw the Owls capture the nation’s attention and energize a fan base by winning 35 games, claiming a conference title and advancing to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

In total under White, Owl teams have combined for 26 NCAA postseason/bowl appearances and 11 conference titles, including championships from men’s soccer, softball and beach volleyball in the last two years. His high-profile coaching hires have included Dusty May, John Jakus, Zach Kittley and Jordan Clark, who in just three seasons, led softball to back-to-back American Conference regular season titles in 2024 and 2025.

"I am deeply grateful to Rector Jim Miller, President Tim Sands, Lynne Doughtie and the entire search committee for the trust they have placed in me to lead Virginia Tech Athletics," White said. "Virginia Tech is one of the distinctive brands in college athletics, and the passion of Hokie Nation, the commitment of university leadership and the momentum already underway make this an extraordinary opportunity.

“Few institutions in college athletics possess the combination of tradition, passion, institutional support and untapped potential that exists at Virginia Tech. I am excited to partner with Coach James Franklin as we continue building a championship-caliber football program. That same commitment to success will extend across all 22 sports as we work alongside our exceptional head coaches, dedicated staff and talented student-athletes to compete for championships. Together, we will pursue excellence relentlessly, strengthen our competitive position and elevate Virginia Tech Athletics to new heights."

Under White's leadership, FAU achieved unprecedented fundraising success, establishing new department records and generating more than $26 million in philanthropic support during the 2024-25 fiscal year alone. His ability to cultivate transformational gifts, expand donor engagement and align stakeholders around a shared vision has positioned him among the most respected fundraising leaders in collegiate athletics.

“First and foremost, I want to congratulate Brian and welcome him, along with his wife, Paige, and their three children, Callahan, Emerson and Eamon, to Virginia Tech,” head football coach James Franklin said. “This is an exciting day for our university and our athletics department.

“We are building real momentum at Virginia Tech. From Invest to Win, to the creation of Hokie Ventures, to the incredible philanthropic support from donors, the commitment to excellence across our university is stronger than ever. We were looking for a leader with impeccable character, along with the appetite and urgency to help our football program win at the highest levels. Brian embodies those qualities. I am confident our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans will quickly appreciate his passion for Virginia Tech, commitment to excellence and relentless drive to move our program forward.

“I am excited to partner with Brian as we continue building a championship-caliber football program and creating an outstanding experience for our student-athletes. The future is bright at Virginia Tech, and I look forward to what we can accomplish together on behalf of Hokie Nation.”

In September 2023, White announced a strategic partnership with Playfly Sports to become FAU’s multimedia rights holder. The agreement more than doubled the Owls’ sponsorship revenue from the prior contract. Just more than a year later, White negotiated the largest football stadium naming rights deal in the American Conference in December 2024 with Flagler Credit Union.

White was named to Sports Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list in June 2023.

"Throughout this process, we sought a builder, a leader who embraces change, thinks boldly and understands the tremendous opportunity in front of Virginia Tech Athletics," Lynne Doughtie, chair of the athletics director search committee, said. "Brian demonstrated a clear vision for how to strengthen our competitive position, grow our resources, elevate our brand and support our student-athletes. Most importantly, he understands what makes Virginia Tech special and how to harness the power of Hokie Nation to achieve ambitious goals."

White's family is highly respected in collegiate athletics. His father, Kevin, retired from his role as Duke University's vice president and director of athletics in 2021; his oldest brother, Mike, is the head men's basketball coach at the University of Georgia; brother, Danny, is the director of athletics at the University of Tennessee.

White earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame (2006) and a master's in business administration from Ohio University (2009). White and his wife, Paige, have two daughters, Callahan and Emerson and a son, Eamon.

A native of Dubuque, Iowa, White’s official start date is set for Wednesday, June 24, and will coincide with an introductory press conference in Lane Stadium. He will spend the next several weeks talking and listening with Virginia Tech leaders, athletics staff, donors and other key stakeholders as he takes the helm.

White succeeds Whit Babcock, who is retiring at the end of June after leading VT Athletics through transformational change during his 12-year tenure. He elevated the Hokies’ performance, financial foundation, academic excellence and student-athlete development across all sports. Virginia Tech produced 30 ACC titles, nine individual national champions, eight top-40 finishes in the Learfield Directors’ Cup, and set department records in academics and fundraising under Babcock’s leadership.